Barbie Star Margot Robbie Takes Fans on Barbie Dreamhouse Tour

Barbie's Margot Robbie is taking fans on a tour of the Barbie Dreamhouses from the movie. This delightful video comes courtesy of Architectural Digest. While on this dazzling tour of the decidedly pink interiors, Robbie shares some Barbie Easter eggs and facts that fans might not have realized about the project. With respect to Barbie's wonderful house from the trailer, the movie's star says the twisting slide is her favorite element. (It might be good to tuck the detail of that pool not being real away for later based on the trailer when Barbie's having a "bad day.") All in all, the entire production design staff should have a real shot at a technical Oscar this year. Check out Robbie's tour down below!

Another amazing detail is the wardrobes, which are completely clear and inspired by the actual spinning closets in a lot of playsets. The difference here is that Margot Robbie has a wardrobe full of Chanel couture influenced by the 80s designs with some Barbie archive looks worked in there for good measure. Greta Gerwig's movie has the perfect balance of off-the-wall toyetic aesthetic mixed with our real world. It's stunning to behold.

Making These Barbie Dreamhouses Caused An International Pink Paint Shortage

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Director Greta Gerwig also talked to Architectural Digest about requiring so much pink pain for these Barbie Dreamhouses. In her own words se said that, "The world ran out of pink." The specific shades necessary to create the physical sets caused an international shortage. The Rosco shade is probably going to be very popular with fans in the months after this movie releases.

"Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," Gerwig shared. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much." In other words, she continues, she didn't want to "forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

"I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses," continued Gerwig. "…Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge up stairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?" A lot of people noticed the Dreamhouse design more after the recent trailer made it a point to include Margot Robbie's character magically descending from her perch. But, things quickly go wrong as she enters an emotional crisis.

What Is The Meaning of the Barbie Movie

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran told British Vogue this week that the movie is really about self-discovery and agency. She highlighted some of Margot Robbie's wardrobe and how much importing they had to do in getting all these details locked down. But, Barbie is really about how we move through the world and what happens when our purpose might not be what we thought it was.

"One aspect of the film is self-discovery – all of the Barbies but particularly Margot's Barbie have a journey to go on, and we were able to choose elements of Barbie fashion that were appropriate for those scenes that also gave a subtle nod to her internal journey," Durran explained.

"I never thought of Barbie as having a feminist aspect – because of the body shape, you tend to think that she's anti-feminist," Durran added. "Before I started working on the film, I hadn't realised Greta's point that Barbie was revolutionary because it was the first time that girls started playing with somebody who had agency and did things, rather than a baby."

