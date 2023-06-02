Barbie Movie Caused an International Pink Paint Shortage

Barbie caused an international pink paint shortage according to a recent feature. Architectural Digest spoke to director Greta Gerwig about her highly-anticipated movie. During their conversation, the construction of these physical sets came into question. Apparently, production designer Sarah Greenwood told the outlet that the specific shade of day-lo pink Rosco paint became scarce worldwide because of their project. "The world," the designer smiled, "ran out of pink." So, clearly the tactile feel of toys in their natural realm appealed to not only Gerwig, but to her staff too. It's paid off with movie fans who can't wait to see what's going on with Barbie and all of her fluorescent pink world. Check out what the director had to say right here.

"Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," Gerwig explained. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much." In other words, she continues, she didn't want to "forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

"I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses," added Gerwig. "…Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge up stairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?" A lot of people noticed the Dreamhouse design more after the recent trailer made it a point to include Margot Robbie's character magically descending from her perch. But, things quickly go wrong as she enters an emotional crisis.

Who else stars in Barbie?

Barbie has an absolutely stacked cast for this summer movie event: "Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie."

"Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan. Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have all been cast in currently-unknown roles".

