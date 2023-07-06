Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Explains Why Margot Robbie Was "Self-Conscious" During Filming

Barbie is hitting theaters this month, and the Greta Gerwig-directed film is set to star Margot Robbie in the titular role alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. Last year, set photos from the movie leaked online, and Robbie previously explained that she was "mortified" when it happened. Turns out, there's a little more to the story. When the production was filming in Venice Beach, folks had an odd reaction to seeing Robbie has Barbie. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gerwig explained why Robbie was "self-conscious" during filming.

"How Barbie operates in Barbie Land is she's entirely continuous with her environment," Gerwig said. "Even the houses have no walls, because you never need to hide because there's nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed of. And suddenly finding yourself in the real world and wishing you could hide, that's the essence of being human. But when we were actually shooting on Venice Beach, with Margot and Ryan in neon rollerblading outfits, it was fascinating because it was actually happening in front of us."

"People would go by Ryan, high-five him, and say, 'Awesome, Ryan, you look great!' And they wouldn't actually say anything to Margot," Gerwig said. "They'd just look at her. It was just surreal. In that moment, she did feel self-conscious. And as the director, I wanted to protect her. But I also knew that the scene we were shooting had to be the scene where she felt exposed. And she was exposed, both as a celebrity and as a lady."

Gerwig added, "To be fair, Ryan was like, 'I wish I wasn't wearing this vest.' But it was a different kind of discomfort."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.