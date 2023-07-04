Barbie's Greta Gerwig Would Be Open to Directing a Superhero Movie

Barbie will be making a splash in theaters in just a matter of weeks, after months of anticipation surrounding Greta Gerwig's vision for the iconic toy franchise. Barbie marks the biggest blockbuster yet for Little Women and Lady Bird helmer Gerwig, who directed the film and co-wrote it alongside her partner Noah Baumbach. With the hype for Barbie continuing to grow, some are curious to see what project Gerwig takes on next — and apparently, she wouldn't be opposed to something even bigger. In a new profile with Rolling Stone, Gerwig revealed that she would definitely be open to helming an action or superhero film, as long as the source material and story appeal to her.

"Yes, of course," Gerwig revealed. "It would have to be something I had a feeling for and a relationship to. A well-shot, well-executed action movie is just incredible. It's a dance. I've never done anything like that. But even in a small way, working with the stunt coordinator who did fight choreography on Barbie, he was just fascinating. It was so fun to talk to him."

"I think probably every director has a fantasy baseball league in their head of what movies they want to make," Gerwig added. "There's some movies I'd like to make that require a big canvas. At the same time, I've seen so many directors move between bigger movies and smaller movies: Chloé Zhao doing Nomadland and making Eternals. Or Steven Soderbergh, or even my weekend buddy Chris Nolan. He made the Dark Knight trilogy – and they're wonderful – and then made The Prestige, which is not a tiny movie, but it is also not the same thing. I want to play in lots of different worlds. That's the goal."

What Will Greta Gerwig's Next Movie Be?

On Monday, reports indicated that Gerwig is signed on to write and direct at least two movies in a rebooted version of the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, which will exclusively debut on Netflix. The streaming service bought the rights to the Narnia series in 2018, after the saga previously inspired three films at Disney and Fox in the 2000s. None of these new Narnia movies currently have a release.

What Is the Barbie Movie About?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness.

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

