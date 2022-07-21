Barbie Fan Creates Hilarious Oppenheimer Parody Poster for Margot Robbie Movie

In exactly one year from today, two of the most anticipated movies of 2023 will be hitting theatres. Greta Gerwig's Barbie has already become a cultural phenomenon thanks to all of the set photos, and movie fans are eager to see the extremely star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Barbie follows Margot Robbie as the beloved Mattel toy as she sets off into the real world whereas Oppenheimer is set to follow Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Two very different films, one very exciting day. Today, the first poster for Oppenheimer was released and it inspired @whovianrad on Twitter to create a crossover poster.

"In honor of the Oppenheimer poster being released, I created something for all my fellow Barbie fans!!!" the caption reads. You can check out the fun poster below:

In honor of the Oppenheimer poster being released, I created something for all my fellow Barbie fans!!! pic.twitter.com/50hm59DWH2 — Cassie Grace (@whovianrad) July 21, 2022

In addition to Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie will also star Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Ariana Greenblatt.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie e. explained" Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

As for Oppenheimer, Murphy will be joined by Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Dane DeHaan, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, James D'Arcy, David Krumholtz, Matthew Modine, David Rysdahl, Michael Angarano, Alex Wolff, and Gary Oldman.

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Blunt is playing his wife Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, Pugh is set to play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer, and Safdie will play Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project considered to be the "father of the hydrogen bomb."

Barbie and Oppenheimer both hit theatres on July 21, 2023. Which one will you see first? Tell us in the comments!