Barbie Fans Can't Believe Ryan Gosling as Ken
Ryan Gosling is Ken in the new Barbie movie, and fans can't believe the first look. In an image from Warner Bros. Pictures, the actor is leaning on the side of building in a full Canadian tuxedo. All that denim is accented by a ton of tanned skin. Also of note is the fact that they bleached his hair to platinum blonde status. It's the kind of excess that you would expect from 1990s-era Barbie. Of course, literally dolling up one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood is bound to garner some sort of reaction. The fans had a field day gesturing toward every single little piece of the image. (Calvin Klein underwear is such a funny and inspired touch.) For now, no one knows the plot of this movie. It doesn't release until next July. But, Warner Bros. has created some buzz with this random post.
"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, wrote when the project was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."
#BARBIE— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 15, 2022
July 21, 2023
Only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/DAemOyv5H8
me with ryan gosling’s ken pic.twitter.com/tNXZnxLJ9I— zenon (@ikarisyeun) June 15, 2022
everybody in this website going camp this camp that and now they bleached ryan gosling's hair and suddenly you wanna be serious. the netflix originals section awaits you— bennie (@andthejets) June 15, 2022
Ryan Gosling looking ready to drop the vaporwave album of the summer 🏝️🌊 pic.twitter.com/6r6KBc9l8R— Alpha Chrome Yayo (@alphachromeyayo) June 15, 2022
if you feel the desire to text me updates about the Barbie film, I already know the tea before you know the tea. I have already processed the Ryan Gosling photo for a thousand lifetimes.— Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) June 15, 2022
Why does Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie look like a cross between Orange Cassidy and Fred from Scooby Doo may I ask pic.twitter.com/CDn4z6O167— Leevs x 🧣 (@HelloItsLevi) June 15, 2022
Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h— Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022
I would let Ryan Gosling as Ken hurt my feelings— super yaki (@SuperYakiShop) June 15, 2022
Ryan Gosling as the Santa Monica houses: pic.twitter.com/WrW1sNss65— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) June 15, 2022