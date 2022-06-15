Barbie Fans Can't Believe Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ryan Gosling is Ken in the new Barbie movie, and fans can't believe the first look. In an image from Warner Bros. Pictures, the actor is leaning on the side of building in a full Canadian tuxedo. All that denim is accented by a ton of tanned skin. Also of note is the fact that they bleached his hair to platinum blonde status. It's the kind of excess that you would expect from 1990s-era Barbie. Of course, literally dolling up one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood is bound to garner some sort of reaction. The fans had a field day gesturing toward every single little piece of the image. (Calvin Klein underwear is such a funny and inspired touch.) For now, no one knows the plot of this movie. It doesn't release until next July. But, Warner Bros. has created some buzz with this random post.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, wrote when the project was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

What do you think of this new look? Let us know down in the comments!