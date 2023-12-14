Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Named 2024 Cannes Jury President

Greta Gerwig, the indie film darling who became a household name this year by co-writing and directing the billion dollar-grossing Barbie for Warner Bros., has been named president of the 2024 jury at the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious festival, which happens every year in France, is fairly used to having big Hollywood stars on board -- last year's Cannes jury included The Batman's Paul Dano and The Marvels's Brie Larson. Still, it's generally considered a showcase for some of the world's most daring filmmakers and independent films. Gerwig will be the first American woman to head up the jury.

Gerwig is also only the second woman ever to serve as the jury president, after Jane Campion in 2014, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the story. Before Barbie, Gerwig gained notoriety as the director of Lady Bird and Little Women.

"A heroine of our modern times, Greta Gerwig shakes up the status quo between a highly codified cinema industry and an era that is demanding greater scrutiny," Cannes said in its announcement. "Yesterday, ambassador of independent American cinema, today at the summit of worldwide box office success, Greta Gerwig manages to combine what was previously judged to be incompatible: Delivering arthouse blockbusters, narrowing the gap between art and industry, exploring contemporary feminist issues with deft as well as depth, and declaring her demanding artistic ambition from within an economic model that she embraces in order to put to better use. Whether acting, writing, or directing, her artistic endeavors have recurrent leitmotifs, such as family upheaval, adolescent rites of passage, fear of loss of social status or the emergence of artistic vocation via characters that are free, sometimes fragile and marginal, but also fierce."