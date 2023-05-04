Brie Larson and Paul Dano Join Cannes Film Festival Jury

Brie Larson and Paul Dano are among the newest additions to the main competition jury at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday morning, the legendary film estival announced eight new jurors who be joining the proceedings for the 2023 festival. In addition to Larson and Dano, the new jurors include Titane director Julia Ducournau, The Blue Caftan's Maryam Touzani, Beau Is Afraid's Denis Menochet, I'm Not a Witch's Rungano Nyoni, Wild Tales' Damian Szifron, and novelist and writer-director Atiq Rahimi. Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Ostlund has already been confirmed to be the president of the jury.

What are Brie Larson's new movies?

Later this year, Larson will be reprising her role as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the live-action movie The Marvels. In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up to learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

"The first one was the origin story of who she is," Larson said in an interview earlier this year. "Now it's digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time."

What are Paul Dano's new movies?

Dano played the scene-stealing role of Edward Nashton / The Riddler in The Batman, but is not confirmed to be returning in the upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to arrive in 2025.

"I have no clue if I will play the Riddler in live action again or not," Dano told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "But like I said, I loved making The Batman, so I think I certainly would."

What do you think of Brie Larson and Paul Dano joining the Cannes Film Festival jury? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!