Barbie Pop-Up Coming to Mall of America

In June, Bucket Listers, the media brand behind some of the biggest pop-up restaurants, teamed up with Mattel to bring the Malibu Barbie Café to life in New York and Chicago. Now, the pop-up is making its way to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. "California Dreaming! Malibu is making waves in Minnesota this year with the Malibu Barbie Cafe. Welcome to the Malibu Barbie Cafe! We invite everyone to kick back and have fun while enjoying this immersive dining experience," Bucket Listers shared on their site. This pop-up will even feature an add-on opportunity to roller skate like Barbie and Ken.

"@BarbieCafeOfficial is coming to Mall of America in Minneapolis this Fall 💖 Sign up for the waitlist at the link in bio to get early reservations for this pop-up experience! Enjoy beachside bites, refreshing drinks, fun activities, and more at this Malibu @Barbie paradise 🏝️ #barbie #barbiestyle," the official Instagram account for the Mall of America shared. You can check out their post below:

What's Available at The Malibu Barbie Café?

The Malibu Barbie Cafe features a food menu created by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown. Reservations include "your choice of entree and side item, 90-minute table reservation, full access to the Malibu Barbie Cafe experience, and additional libations, shared plates, and desserts available for purchase" The menu features "Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wedge Salad, and a California Dreamin' Club Sandwich."

At the pop-up, you can also "step into a full-size Barbie doll box with your besties, shop exclusive Barbie merchandise, get into the Summer Vibes while listening to iconic pop tunes, cool off with an Anything is Possible Sundae, and roller skate the night away." Note: Roller skating is based on rink capacity and is only for ages 5+.

"Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Malibu Barbie Cafe to life," CEO and Founder of Bucket Listers, Andy Lederman, recently said in a statement. "We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our community of 15 million + fans, concepts they won't find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history's ultimate icons, we just couldn't pass up this chance to bring her world to life."

"We are delighted to open The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates Barbie and all the brand represents." Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, added. "At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love."

The Barbie pop-up is coming to the Mall of America in the fall. You can reserve a spot on the waitlist here.