Gal Gadot Breaks Silence on Being Considered for Barbie Movie

With a unique aesthetic, a hilarious plot, and a jaw-dropping attention to detail, Barbie might be one of the most highly-anticipated movies still set to debut this year. The film already boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, but an interview earlier this year revealed that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was initially eyed to join that roster as one of the Barbies — and apparently, she still isn't opposed to the idea. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gadot addressed Barbie producer and eventual star Margot Robbie wanting her to join the film, and said that she'd gladly star alongside Robbie in "anything."

"Margo, I love you!" Gadot revealed. "I'll do anything with you, I'll be [in] anything with you!"

Who is in the Barbie cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

What is the Barbie movie about?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year."'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Are you excited for the Barbie movie? Would you have wanted to see Gal Gadot appear in it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.