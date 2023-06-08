Barbie Movie Star Praises Co-Stars and Director Greta Gerwig

Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa had some lovely things to say about director Greta Gerwig and his co-stars after filming the movie. Talking to RTE, the Doctor Who actor said that the director facilitated an environment that was "100% joy" on-set. He would single out Ryan Gosling as another person working on Barbie that treated the project with respect but would not take himself too seriously. When the movie was announced, film fans were absolutely dazzled by how many big names signed up for this one. Well, it seems like a dream to work on Barbie as well.

Gerwig has spoken repeatedly about how saying yes to this project could have doomed her professionally. It's safe to say that her stars felt some of that pressure over their own careers too. But, the impetus was toward delivering a good time that you could feel through the screen according to Gatwa. He said, "Working with Greta and Margot and Ryan was amazing, they are all creators at the top of their game, who are just so friendly and lovely, and took the work seriously but never themselves."

Barbie Star Ncuti Gatwa Remembers Simu Liu's Amazing Experience

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The Doctor Who star also lavished some praise on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings headliner Simu Liu. Like Gatwa, he's also playing a Ken in Barbie. While the actor seems to be positioned as a rival to Gosling's Ken in the film, he was nothing short of encouraging as the movie was coming together. During that same interview, Gatwa singled Liu out for something he said one day.

"It was so much fun making it," the Sex Education star recalled. "I remember Simu Liu, who is a fellow Ken and brilliant, he said something so beautiful when we were filming one time. He said, 'I hope people watching it are going to receive just like a percentage of the joy that we've had making it' – and it sounds so pretentious but it's true."

Gatwa continued, "It was 100% joy on that set, every day. It was very difficult to get through any one take without dying with laughter. So much fun and silliness and importance – and pink – all those things are what Barbie is in equal measure."

Gatwa's Next Role Will Be As The New Doctor Who

(Photo: BBC)

Doctor Who revealed the identity of the next Doctor recently, and fans were shocked to see Gatwa in the announcement. He's going to be in the TARDIS for the 60th Anniversary season. As the Fourteenth Doctor, there's a lot to live up to. But, Gatwa seems genuinely touched by all the proceedings and his place as the first Black Doctor. He talked about the need for representation with RTE.

"I feel like the industry is in constant need of new talent… it creates room for people coming up behind, new voices," Gatwa explained. "People deserve to see themselves on screen, or see voices and stories that resonate with them, and people deserve the opportunity to tell their stories as well."

Ncuti Gatwa Joined by Massive Stars in Barbie

"Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie."

"Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan. Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have all been cast in currently-unknown roles".

Is Barbie your most anticipated movie of the summer? Let us know down in the comments!