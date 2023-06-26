Barbie's Real Life Malibu Dreamhouse Returns to Airbnb With a "Ken-ified" Makeover

The real-life Barbie Dreamhouse is back — and this time, Ken's having it his way. On Monday, Airbnb announced that the real-life Malibu Dreamhouse that had previously been available to book back in 2019 is back just in time for the Barbie movie, but with a fun twist. This time around, it's got a fresh coat of paint and some new details full of Kenergy because this time, it's being hosted by Ken. Airbnb announced the listing on social media on Monday afternoon, giving fans a glimpse at the very Ken getaway.

"You guessed it… the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is back on Airbnb—but this time, it's Ken-ified," the post reads. You can check it out below.

— Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 26, 2023

According to the official listing, booking will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, July 17 for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21st and July 22, 2023, and it sounds like the Dreamhouse has plenty for its guests to enjoy.

"I've decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I'm more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included," the listing reads.

Guests will be able to "take a spin" through Ken's wardrobe, channel their inner cowboy and learn line dancing on the outdoor disco dance floor, challenge their fellow guests to a "beach off" by the pool, and even take home a piece of the "Kendom" with a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard. You can check out the full listing here.

Making The Barbie Dreamhouse Sets for the Movie Caused an International Pink Paint Shortage

According to Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig, the set for the film's Barbie Land is so specifically pink with the creation of the Dreamhouses for the movie that it quite literally led to a shortage of a specific shade of pink.

"The world ran out of pink" Gerwig told Architectural Digest.

"Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," Gerwig shared. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much." In other words, she continues, she didn't want to "forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

"I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses," continued Gerwig. "…Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?"

What is the Barbie Movie About?

The Barbie movie will see Robbie's Barbie head out into the real world to find true happiness after experiencing an existential crisis in Barbieland. The film is directed by Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year. "'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.