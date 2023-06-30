Barbie's Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Respond to Tom Cruise's Movie Theater Challenge with New Photos

A number of blockbuster movies are premiering this summer, and Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise has vocally advocated for seeing them on the big screen. Earlier this week, Cruise and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie took to social media to show tickets they purchased to upcoming movies Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie, and Oppenheimer. Now, Barbie star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig are joining in on the fun. On late Thursday night, the Barbie movie Twitter account shared photos of Robbie and Gerwig emulating the Cruise and McQuarrie photos, with their own tickets to Dial of Destiny, Dead Reckoning, and Oppenheimer. The photos were simply captioned "Mission: Accepted!"

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters," Cruise's tweet originally read. "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," Cruise wrote on Twitter.

Who is in the Barbie cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

What is the Barbie movie about?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year."'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

What Is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Are you excited for the Barbie movie and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.