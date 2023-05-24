Barbie Star Margot Robbie Addresses "Sexualized" Concerns

Barbie star Margot Robbie talked about concerns surrounding the character being "sexualized" in the upcoming film. Vogue did a massive feature on the actress and her Warner Bros. summer blockbuster. From the first images of filming, it was clear that the style of Barbie would be on full display in Greta Gerwig's movie. However, as with a lot of Robbie's projects, the conversation quickly had to address her appearance and it's role in a movie that a lot of young viewers would probably be seeing. Despite that discussion, the Barbie star is adamant that her portrayal of the doll is rooted in fun. In fact, when talking about objectification, Robbie shrewdly pointed out that all the cute outfits are more for Barbie's own enjoyment rather than anyone else's gaze.

"I'm like, 'Okay, she's a doll. She's a plastic doll. She doesn't have organs. If she doesn't have organs, she doesn't have reproductive organs. If she doesn't have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire?' No, I don't think she could," Robbie told the outlet. "She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her... Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it's fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt."

"You feel that there's something there, which is part of the allure," Gerwig added. "It's unclear how this all kinda works. But it's not without intrigue."

Big Summer For Barbie!

A recent interview saw Robbie speaking up about Barbie's influence on younger generations and how this movie figures into that. It feels like a very positive addition to the summer movie landscape.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said back in 2019. "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

