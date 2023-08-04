Barbie Original Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release From Waxwork Records

The live-action Barbie is undeniably the must-see film of the summer, as its box office numbers and critical reactions prove director Greta Gerwig has pulled off the impossible, making an impressive adventure based on a plastic doll. Barbie has been praised for a number of reasons, from its script to its performances to its direction, with the film's music and score being other key components in its success. Thanks to Waxwork Records, fans can bring home the film's soundtrack, which has earned multiple corresponding colorways, including Neon Barbie Pink, Weird Barbie Splatter, Barbie Land Splatter, Beach-Off Swirl, and Rollerblade Barbie. You can head to Waxwork Records now to order your copy of the Barbie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Per Waxwork Records, "Waxwork Records is proud to present Barbie: Score From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt! The score is featured in the juggernaut film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken."

On composing the score, Ronson says, "Greta's Barbie overflows with emotion in a way that inspired us to no end, not just with harmony and melody but also textures, sonics, and rhythms. Sometimes Greta wanted us to elicit tears, sometimes she wanted it to feel like a disco. Sometimes she loved the warmth of vintage analog synthesizers, sometimes she wanted the richness of the orchestra. Often, she wanted both.

"The late nights and crazy hours we put into Barbie were all worth it to us, because we were so in love with this film. And we truly hope listening to our score from beginning to end will give others the same emotional, whimsical experience they had watching this magical film."

"The highly anticipated film score vividly brings Gerwig's vision to life and adds the perfect layer to the film that immerses fans into the Barbie Universe."

"Waxwork Records is thrilled to present Barbie: Score From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on several beautiful colored vinyl variants to choose from that all correspond to fun elements in the film, housed in heavyweight LP jackets with overall high gloss coating, with a 12"x12" insert."

The Barbie: Score From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack tracklist is as follows:

SIDE A

Creation of Barbie Pink ("Barbie" Opening Theme) *Lizzo Cover Beach Off Ken Thinks Stairway to Weird Barbie Thoughts of Death Send Me Through the Portal Ken Makes a Discovery Bus Stop Billie *Billie Eilish Cover Mattel Meeting Ruth *Billie Eilish Cover

SIDE B

You Failed Me! Alan vs Kens Deprogramming Warmth of Your Gaze An Ending I Don't Have an Ending What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) *Billie Eilish Cover



In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

