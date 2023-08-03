Barbie Movie's Debut on Max Time Frame Revealed

Barbie fans just got a big clue about when the box office smash might be premiering at home on Max. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed this possibility during today's Q2 earnings call. Fans are still showing up in droves to see Barbie in theaters, and that means you probably shouldn't expect Greta Gerwig's big movie to head to Max until the fall. Zaslav said as much on that call. Funnily enough, the hot-pin sensation is still poised to sail past $1 billion at the box office. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are making huge waves in their third week and that's likely to continue

"We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out … go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever [in the business]," Zaslav told investors and the press. "When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall."

Barbie Continues A Summer Heat Wave At The Box Office

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Over the weekend, Greta Gerwig's movie passed $750 million worldwide. A feat that's impressive, even if you take into account the massive marketing machine behind Barbie. This week looks to be the same as estimates indicate that the Margot Robbie-led feature should hit the $1 billion mark by Sunday. When the actress and her director were pitching this project, they argued that Barbie was always capable of this kind of massive box office bonanza. Robbie told Collider about the $1 billion potential previously.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Robbie began. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, 'And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.' And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

How Good Is Barbie?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Nicole Drum reviewed Barbie for ComicBook.com and she was absolutely moved by Greta Gerwig's movie. The experience at the theater is what got a lot of people into the door. But, it feels like the film is striking an emotional chord with a ton of people who come rumbling into the multiplex ass well.

"Barbie is quite possibly Gerwig's best film to date. It is insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary as well as an incredible amount of Easter eggs and one-liners that will reward audiences of every age and opinion on Barbie, not just on the first watch, but on multiple rewatches," Drum argued. "Barbie pulls off the near-impossible task of taking what could have been merely a capitalist IP-driven cash grab and turned it into a celebration of and commentary on culture that gives the audience permission and encouragement to challenge not only everything they think Barbie represents, but what the world asks of us mere humans as well so that we never go back into the box again."

What Is The Story of Barbie?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

Will you see Barbie again before it premieres on Max? Let us know down in the comments!