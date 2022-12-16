Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls

After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!

Fans have been quite rabid with taking in the set photos from the Barbie movie, admiring the varying looks that the two main characters clearly have on display in the film. Speaking in a previous interview, Greta Gerwig was asked by Variety if we'd seen all of Ken's looks thanks to the spy photos. "Well, I'm thrilled, because that is how I felt and how Margot felt, and I'm thrilled that everyone shares that feeling," Gerwig replied. "I'll just say, it is one of many extraordinary looks...I couldn't say, but it's a lot."

The cast for the movie isn't made up exclusively of Barbies and Kens however with others confirmed to appear including America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Michael Cera (Superbad), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), and Will Ferrell (Anchorman). Ferrell will take on the role of the evil CEO of Mattel, who becomes upset with Robbie's Barbie after she escapes to the real world.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview. "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.