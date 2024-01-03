Barbie: Ryan Gosling Addresses Singing "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars

The holidays are officially over which means it's time to focus on another exciting time of year... Awards Season! The 96th annual Academy Awards are being held in March with the nominees being announced later this month. A handful of shortlists have been released for various Academy Award categories, which narrows down some of the potential nominees. December saw the release of the shortlists for ten categories, including Best Original Song. According to the official website for the Oscars, 94 songs were eligible for the category, and it's been narrowed down to 15. One of the songs on the list is "I'm Just Ken," the musical number performed by Ryan Gosling in Barbie. It's common for nominated songs to be performed during the Oscars ceremony, so many movie fans are wondering if Gosling will perform live if the song is officially nominated. During a recent interview with W Magazine, Gosling had a hilarious resonse when asked about singing at the Oscars.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling shared. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Academy Awards Best Original Song Shortlist:

Here are the 15 songs that could be nomianted for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year:

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, "Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" from Asteroid City, "Dance The Night" from Barbie, "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, "Keep It Movin'" from The Color Purple, "Superpower (I)" from The Color Purple, "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, "High Life" from Flora and Son, "Meet In The Middle" from Flora and Son, "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon, "Quiet Eyes" from Past Lives, "Road To Freedom" from Rustin, and "Am I Dreaming" from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10th. The official nominees will be announced on January 23rd.