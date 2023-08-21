Barbie: Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken Behind-The-Scenes Video Released

The Barbie phenomenon has not been limited to just theaters. Fashion, toys, and music are all impacted, with the Barbie soundtrack already being one of the most-streamed soundtracks of all time on Spotify, according to a recent report. And, of course, the song that sticks out the most is Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken." "I'm Just Ken" has managed to catapult Gosling to 12.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. For those playing along at home, that's more than Jason Aldean, who had a #1 hit recently with a controversial song, and also more than indie darling Phoebe Bridgers.

Unsurprisingly, Atlantic Records -- who are the ones releasing the Barbie soundtrack -- has a behind-the-scenes featurette that looks into the creation of the video. It dropped on YouTube today, giving another shot in the arm to the hit single.

You can see it below.

Barbie's soundtrack and score have been all over the place since Greta Gerwig's movie hit the big screen. One of the most fan-requested songs was "Barbie Girl" by Aqua. While the original song isn't completely in there, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice did manage to collaborate with the band on their "Barbie World" on the soundtrack. Aqua was interviewed by The Guardian about this surreal moment for them. Lene Nystrøm and René Dif are just happy that people are enjoying their work and Mattel finally reached out to them.

"We thought it would be like butter on bacon. We totally understood that they wanted something fresh and new," Nystrøm began. "And then, just two months ago, we were asked to do the [Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice] collab. It happened really quickly."

Dif appreciated Mattel approaching the band after all that drama decades ago. They said, "It's just nice to have Mattel come to us and say: 'Hey, that's cool.'"

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.