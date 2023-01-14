Barbie Star Margot Robbie Reveals She Was a Goth Teen

Margot Robbie may be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world — or at least will be when the Greta Gerwig directed film opens in theaters later this year — but it turns out that the actor was herself a goth teen. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show to support her new film Babylon (via NME), Robbie revealed that she was "kinda goth" as a teen and would only listen to heavy metal — something that she still genuinely likes today.

"I would only listen to heavy metal music, [and] I would dye my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade," Robbie said. "So yeah, kinda goth."

When fellow guest Cate Blanchett asked if Robbie genuinely enjoyed heavy metal during that time, Robbie affirmed that she did and still does, and then spoke about going to a Slipknot concert when she was still appearing on the British series Neighbours.

"I genuinely did, and still do genuinely like it," she said. "I remember going to this Slipknot concert and at the time, it was the most I'd ever been recognized. I never had more people come up to me than at a Slipknot concert.

What is the Barbie movie about?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. be directed by Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.