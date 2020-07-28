Baron Zemo Could Have Had His Classic Mask in Captain America: Civil War

✖

Daniel Brühl's Helmut Zemo will don a comic-accurate look in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we know as much due to a teaser already released by Marvel Studios. According to one visual develop artist at the House of Ideas, the villain could have had the look in his initial appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Marvel visual development head Andy Park a piece of concept art Monday morning, showing Zemo with a bulkier outfit, complete with the lined purple mask.

In Park's art, Zemo's mask looks more loose than the form-fitting one revealed in the teaser last year. Like the one he will end up wearing, the concept art also has the eyes cut out of the mask, creatively for a more realistic look compared to the character's comic book counterpart.

Earlier this month, Brühl talked about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including his chance to don the mask his character has for decades.

“It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I’d ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," Brühl told Collider at the time. "And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask."

He added, "I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie, this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to receive a new release date. Captain America: Civil War is now streaming on Disney+.

