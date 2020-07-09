The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Daniel Bruhl Talks Zemo Mask

✖

Daniel Brühl joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Baron Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, a villain whose sole goal was to tear the Avengers apart from the inside. He succeeded, pitting Captain America and Iron Man against each other to a point that when it came time to fight Thanos, the band had split up and was ultimately defeated on two fronts instead of uniting on one battlefield. Heading into The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+, Brühl is bringing the character to life again but this time around he will be sporting a mask which more accurate to the character's comic book counterpart. Brühl is quite excited about the opportunity.

“It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I’d ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," Brühl tells Collider. And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie, this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is gearing up to resume production this summer in Atlanta, having halted its work about midway through the first season back in March. “We were affected by the coronavirus whilst we were shooting the show, so hopefully we’ll be able to return very soon," Brühl says. "We were not able to finish and to wrap it up. That’s still something that we have to do. Fingers crossed that it will happen, as soon as possible.”

The series was originally slated to be releasing on Disney+ in August. There has been no word on a new release date just yet but it is unlikely we will see the first episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the next couple of months.

