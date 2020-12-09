Former Batman Actors Ben Affleck And George Clooney To Work Together For First Time In Amazon's Tender Bar

✖

Amazon’s The Tender Bar will now have double the Batman as Ben Affleck is negotiating a starring role with George Clooney directing. Both of these superstars have been trying to make this happen for a long time according to Deadline. Clooney in particular was pulling for this and is producing for Smokehouse Pictures. As far as the script goes, William Monahan is aboard with writing duties. The story is derived from J.R. Moehringer’s memoir. The writer’s personal journey coming of age in Long Island and finding community at his uncle’s bar is a focal point. Amazon managed to get their hands on it after Sony endured some trouble with the project. Now, with two major stars in the wings, the studio hopes that will help their chances of drawing more interest. With talents like Affleck and Clooney, that seems like a very safe bet.

A lot of Batman fans have been wondering where Clooney falls when discussing The Flash. Most of the established Bat-Actors have been linked to the project, but the Batman and Robin star hasn’t gotten any play. He told Empire that nobody was checking for those rubber nipples anymore.

"It's funny – you'll notice they didn't call me! Somehow I didn't get that call," Clooney explained. "They did not ask for my nipples… Listen, there are certain things you never know. This one, I know."

While some may not enjoy that interpretation of the character, there’s no doubt that The Flash director finds Affleck’s version a joy to behold.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he's also very vulnerable," Muschietti told Vanity Fair. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Muschietti continued, "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

