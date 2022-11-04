Batman Actor George Clooney Claims He Hasn't Been Asked About Appearing in The Flash

✖

Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to play Batman. Ben Affleck is still playing the role in for Zack Snyder's Justice League and in The Flash movie. Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the Caped Crusader for the first time in 30 years. But, there is one former Batman actor that Warner Brothers has not picked up the phone to call and he is not the least bit surprised by the silence. George Clooney, who put on the cape for Batman and Robin, is not playing Batman for any sort of Multiverse story in the DC cinematic world and he is really not expecting to.

"It's funny – you'll notice they didn't call me! Somehow I didn't get that call," Clooney told Empire. "They did not ask for my nipples." Clooney's Batsuit is infamous for having built in rubber nipples, really emphasizing some parts of the human body which did not need emphasis. "Listen, there are certain things you never know," he joked. "This one, I know."

Clooney is open about Batman and Robin not being a great movie in any way but he is quick to fall on the sword himself. Never has the actor shamed the writers, director, or other members of the production for its shortcomings. "The only way you can honestly talk about things is to include yourself and your shortcomings in those things," he said. "Like, when I say Batman and Robin's a terrible film, I always go, 'I was terrible in it.'"

Clooney was, of course, at the top of the call sheet for Batman and Robin with his name being the most emphatic on the poster and movie as a whole. "Because I was, number one. But also because then it allows you the ability to say, 'Having said I sucked in it, I can also say that none of these other elements worked, either.' You know? Lines like 'Freeze, Freeze!'"

Back in 2017, ComicBook.com caught Clooney at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where he revealed that he had not watched Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. "I haven't seen it, you know? Because I feel like Batman died with me," he joked. "As you can imagine, don't you guys feel the same way? Let me just point this out, I wore a rubber suit and giant rubber nipples, and I still have a career."

