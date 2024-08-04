Batman: Caped Crusader Discussion & Trap Movie Reviews

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller movie Trap and does a full deep-dive discussion of Batman: Caped Crusader, the new Batman animated series on Amazon Prime Video.

PLUS: Geek News Updates on James Gunn’s Superman movie and the future of Netflix’s Squid Game Franchise!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman: Caped Crusader Review

Here’s what ComicBook critic Evan Valentine had to say in his 5-Star Review of Batman: Caped Crusader:

Batman: Caped Crusader is one of the best-animated takes on the Dark Knight. It’s a series that is sure to be held in wide regard for years to come and feels like an essential part of the Batman mythos. Whether you are looking for a spiritual successor to Batman The Animated Series or want a decidedly different take on Gotham’s heroes and villains, Caped Crusader is most assuredly worth your time. I’m hard-pressed to come up with any knocks against this latest Batman series and I believe Dark Knight fans will feel the same. The Dark Knight has finally returned. Rating: 5 out of 5

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!



ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

This Episode of the Podcast features ‘Trap’ movie & ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ discussions

After every show we’ll keep the discussion on Twitter:

@ComicBookNation

@MattAguilarCB

@KofiOutlaw

@JanellWheeler

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!