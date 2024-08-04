Movies

Batman: Caped Crusader Discussion & Trap Movie Reviews

This episode features a review of the thriller movie Trap and a deep-dive into Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1!

By

batman-caped-crusader-trap-movie-ending-review.jpg
This Episode of the Podcast features 'Trap' movie & 'Batman: Caped Crusader' discussions

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller movie Trap and does a full deep-dive discussion of Batman: Caped Crusader, the new Batman animated series on Amazon Prime Video.

PLUS: Geek News Updates on James Gunn’s Superman movie and the future of Netflix’s Squid Game Franchise

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman: Caped Crusader Review

Here’s what ComicBook critic Evan Valentine had to say in his 5-Star Review of Batman: Caped Crusader: 

Batman: Caped Crusader is one of the best-animated takes on the Dark Knight. It’s a series that is sure to be held in wide regard for years to come and feels like an essential part of the Batman mythos. Whether you are looking for a spiritual successor to Batman The Animated Series or want a decidedly different take on Gotham’s heroes and villains, Caped Crusader is most assuredly worth your time. I’m hard-pressed to come up with any knocks against this latest Batman series and I believe Dark Knight fans will feel the same. The Dark Knight has finally returned.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

  1. SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
batman-caped-crusader-trap-movie-ending-review.jpg
This Episode of the Podcast features ‘Trap’ movie & ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ discussions

After every show we’ll keep the discussion on Twitter:

@ComicBookNation
@MattAguilarCB
@KofiOutlaw
@JanellWheeler

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts