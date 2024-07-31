Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Announced

Squid Game has announced when Season 2 will be releasing with Netflix. Squid Game took over the world when the first season of the Korean drama series hit Netflix a couple of years ago, and it was quickly confirmed that work had already begun on a second season. The years since had seen the new season develop with casting and other announcements for both returning and new characters, but now it’s finally been revealed during the Olympic Games season (appropriately enough) that Squid Game Season 2 will be officially be streaming with Netflix beginning later this December with a special teaser.

Squid Game Season 2 will be premiering with Netflix on December 26th, and has also announced it will be returning for a third and final season coming next year. To celebrate the announcement of the release date, Netflix has shared an ominous teaser for the upcoming season that hypes up the kinds of intensity fans can hope to see with the coming episodes. You can check out the announcement for Squid Game Season 2 below.

What to Know for Squid Game Season 2

Original creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is confirmed to be returning as director and executive producer for Squid Game Season 2, now releasing with Netflix on December 26th. Confirmed stars from the first season returning for the new season include Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games). New additions to the cast for the upcoming season are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

With the new season now set for December, it’s the perfect time to catch up with the first season of Squid Game already streaming with Netflix. They tease what to expect from the series as such, “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits – with deadly high stakes.”

Squid Game: The Challenge was a special reality game show released in between the seasons, and was such a success in its own right that it is also now in the works on its own Season 2. You can find it streaming with Netflix as well.