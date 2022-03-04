The Batman to Continue Filming Despite Latest UK Coronavirus Lockdown

✖

The Batman is set to continue filming despite the latest coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom. News of the second period inside came from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He told his country to get ready for November 5th, when the restrictions go into place. However, some non-essential workers will be able to keep their projects rolling. Higher-scale entertainment like movie filming is getting the go-ahead, but the government is proceeding with caution. The Batman already had to close things down one time when Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. is trying to avoid another delay with someone on the crew or cast coming down with that serious illness.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Twitter, “As the Prime Minister has just confirmed we will be taking additional restrictions from Thursday. We understand the anxiety & impact these will have, and will ensure they last not a day longer than necessary. The changes mean people should WFH [work from home] where possible. But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted – e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers.”

2/3 The changes mean people should WFH where possible But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted - e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) October 31, 2020

“We understand people will have a lot of questions and @DCMS officials & ministers will be working through these and detailed implications with sectors over the coming days,” he added.

When the Batman actor tested positive earlier in the fall, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff stepped up to defend the shoot. She said that this was an acknowledged risk of doing business at this time. The head woman told The Hollywood Reporter that the proper protocols were in place if that were to happen.

"I think we never expected things to go completely smoothly. In fact, as we’ve been getting our protocols ready, we built in contingencies," Sarnoff shared. "If someone tests positive, you do contact tracing, you pause, you evaluate, and come back when you can. I think it would have been naïve to think we wouldn’t have certain cases on certain productions. The most important thing is to be ready for when that happens. And we were very much ready."

"I don’t see things material changing until there is a medical solution unless we were to reach herd immunity somehow. Instead, we are just proceeding as if there won’t be and resuming production as safely as we can," she added.

