The Batman Resumes Production, Robert Pattinson Cleared of COVID-19

The Batman has reportedly resumed filming over in London after star Robert Pattinson was cleared of COVID-19 infection. Warner Bros. has made the official announcement about The Batman's production status: "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K.," the studio told Variety. Production on The Batman was shut down on September 3rd, when Pattinson's COVID-19 test came back positive. Soon after there was an erroneous report that The Batman director Matt Reeves would keep filming scenes without Pattinson; but it turned out that the entire cast and crew had to be quarantined. Now it seems like things have cleared up, and it's back to work.

Developing story...