The Batman Co-Writer Details the Pressure of Getting the DC Comics Hero Right

The Batman’s co-writer detailed the pressures of getting the DC Comics hero right. A lot of the publisher’s fans have a lot of expectations rolling into Matt Reeves’ film next year. It’s only been magnified by the presence of all those legacy Batmen in The Flash movie and Zack Snyder’s Justice League dropping in 2021. So, things have to be on-point and land correctly if DC isn’t going to change course again. Reeves and Mattson Tomlin are in charge of making people love Robert Pattinson as The Bat. In some comments to Discussing Film, Tomlin said that there is so much appreciation for the character across the board that you can’t help but feel a little pressure. However, the team is focused on delivering a Batman that not many fans have seen before.

”With The Batman, there is this immense pressure because people love the character. I love that character and he means a tremendous, tremendous deal to me,” Tomlin explained. “And you want people to like what you’re doing. You want people to come back and see this new version and with something like Project Power, you want people to engage for the very first time, because they don’t know what it is. So the pressure of the expectation is off, but there’s a new pressure in trying to invite people to come to the new party.”

For those still a bit worried about the lead role, Zoe Kravitz says that Pattinson was born to play Batman. She told GoldenGlobes.com what she thought of their time on the project so far.

“Rob’s great, he’s wonderful in this role. I truly think that this was something he was born to do and he’s a great guy so it’s a joy to be around him,” the Catwoman actor detailed. “And when you’re working with people who you respect it makes everything better and easier.”

Way earlier this year, the actress told Variety that his journey has prepared him for this very moment.

“First of all, he’s just a really good actor. He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on,” Kravitz began. “He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way. We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he’s perfect for this role. He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jawline.”

