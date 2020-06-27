The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Felt Supported by Previous Catwoman Actors

✖

Before productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast of Matt Reeves' The Batman was filming the latest take on the Dark Knight. Robert Pattinson is set to star in the titular role with many big names in the supporting roles, including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. When it was announced that the actor would be taking on the iconic role, she received a lot of love from the previous women who played the part. Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns) gave some important advice, Halle Berry (Catwoman) praised Kravitz, and Anne Hatheway (The Dark Knight Rises) offered up congratulations. In a recent interview with Variety, Kravitz talked more about the support she received from the previous Catwomen.

"I spoke to Michelle. We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I’ve met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley [Pfeiffer's husband and Big Little Lies creator]. She’d always been so nice. I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet. She just gave me a big hug and said, 'You’re going to be great.' That was really just amazing. Both Halle and Anne were really sweet on Instagram and Twitter. [They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls."

During the interview, Kravitz also shared what it was like seeing herself in the role for the first time. "It’s cool, man. It’s cool. I can’t say it wasn’t cool, but I’ve been really trying to not think too much about just what that character means to everybody else. Just because it can be distracting in the wrong way, especially when you’re trying to become someone else. When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever. More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything. So I felt that immediate pressure. The script is phenomenal. The story’s really strong. I feel very clear on who Selena is and what she wants, and I’m trying to stay more focused on that."

As of now, The Batman is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2021.

