Catwoman Actress Zoe Kravitz Explains Why Robert Pattinson Is Perfect for The Batman

Catwoman actress Zoe Kravitz decided to explain why Robert Pattinson is perfect for The Batman. DC fans have been wondering what the actor will bring to the table since his casting was announced. Well, his co-star seems to think the fanbase is going to be blown away by Pattinson’s turn as Bruce Wayne. This is all shaping up to be a very different take on the character when contrasted against The Dark Knight or Ben Affleck’s performance in Batman v. Superman. Kravitz believes that his grounding as a teen idol and maturation are helping him a ton. A touch of the sophistication and artistry from his personal life seem to lend themselves to Batman as well. She told Variety all about Pattinson heading into the film.

“First of all, he’s just a really good actor. He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on,” she began. “He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way. We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he’s perfect for this role. He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jaw line.”

“But he’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does. I think that it’s a really hard role because people are expecting a lot,” Kravitz continued. “Also it’s restricting in a lot of ways. You’re wearing the suit, and you can’t see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way. So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multidimensional character? He’s way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he’s perfect, perfect casting.”

In another recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kravitz talked about how strange it was to be ramping up to being production again.

"It’s been sad to be so geared up for something and have to come to a halt," she shared. "But at the same time I’ve of course been trying to find glass half full ways of thinking. It is interesting for our generation, this really is the first situation of this caliber that you’ve had to deal with. It’s the end of the world and things are a mess and something needs to be fixed and all of a sudden I feel like I actually have some kind of understanding for hte first time in my life about what these people are really fighting for.”

