The Batman Star Zoe Kravitz Says Robert Pattinson Was Born to Play the Lead Role

✖

The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz said that Robert Pattinson was born to play the lead role. She hasn’t been shy about supporting her co-star in the past and her comments to GoldenGlobes.com mirror what she’s said in the past. For Pattinson, the moment his casting was announced proved to be a flashpoint moment for DC Comics fans. A lot of people were willing to give the star a chance, but a bunch of fans were adamant that they didn’t want him anywhere near their favorite property. Well, The Batman is still coming down the pipe and Kravitz believes that Pattinson has what it takes to really knock the audience’s socks off. His character comes up in a lot of the comments from other actors, and the same qualities form the actress’s arguments here.

“Rob’s great, he’s wonderful in this role. I truly think that this was something he was born to do and he’s a great guy so it’s a joy to be around him,” the Catwoman actor explained. “And when you’re working with people who you respect it makes everything better and easier.”

Earlier this month, the actress shared what made Pattison the perfect choice to play Batman. She told Variety that all of his experience as an actor had basically been leading to this moment.

“First of all, he’s just a really good actor. He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on,” Kravitz said. “He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way. We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he’s perfect for this role. He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jawline.”

“But he’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does. I think that it’s a really hard role because people are expecting a lot,” she added. “Also it’s restricting in a lot of ways. You’re wearing the suit, and you can’t see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way. So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multi-dimensional character? He’s way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he’s perfect, perfect casting.”

What are you looking forward to the most in The Batman? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.