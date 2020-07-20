Batman Movies Returning to HBO Max Next Month

✖

The end of June brought about a big change to the roster of WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service, as nearly every live-action Batman movie available on the service was removed. Meanwhile, most of the live-action Superman films were added to HBO Max's lineup, including the entire Christopher Reeve series. Whether the removal of the Batman films were due to currently streaming licenses or they were casualties of an effort to keep the roster fresh, the collection won't be gone long. HBO Max has confirmed that the Batman movies will be back next month.

On Monday, HBO Max revealed the full list of every movie and TV show coming to the service in August. That list brought plenty of good news to Batman fans, as six of the iconic character's most popular movies are joining the roster in just a couple of weeks. On August 1st, HBO Max will be adding all four Batman films that recently left: Batman ('89), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin.

The service will also be adding two other Batman films, these belonging to the beloved Christopher Nolan trilogy. Both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will become a part of the DC lineup on HBO Max as soon as the calendar flips to August. This means that there will be seven live-action Batman titles on HBO Max next month, counting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Over the span of those films, five different actors take on the mantle of the Batman. Michael Keaton stars in two Tim Burton films, followed by Val Kilmer in Batman Forever and George Clooney in Batman & Robin. Christian Bale took over the role for the Christopher Nolan trilogy, beginning with Batman Begins in 2005. Ben Affleck played Batman in Batman v Superman and Justice League, ultimately stepping away from the role after two outings. Robert Pattinson will be the next to take on the mantle, with Matt Reeves' The Batman scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2021.

We won't be seeing Pattinson's take on the character for quite some time, but you can catch all five of the other actors on HBO Max beginning next month.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Batman movies back on HBO Max in August? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.