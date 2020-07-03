Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition Released on HBO Max

✖

HBO Max won't be the home of the Justice League's Snyder Cut until next year, but the service is still giving the work of director Zack Snyder whenever possible. It wasn't previously announced as a part of the HBO Max July lineup, but Snyder's Ultimate Edition cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was added to the streaming service on Friday morning. This version of the film is essentially a director's cut of Batman v Superman, adding in quite a few scenes that were missing from the movie when it was released in theaters a few years ago.

Now, fans of Snyder's work and the overall DC Extended Universe can enjoy the film that leads into Justice League, the way it's intended. The reviews for Batman v Superman was mostly negative when it first arrived, but the response to the Ultimate Edition saw the movie get a few more fans. The added sequences help to better establish the conflict between Bruce Wayne and Superman, as well as provide more insight into the future that Snyder was attempting to establish within the DCEU.

The addition of the BvS Ultimate Edition comes at a strange time for HBO Max, given that most of the Batman movies on the service recently left. Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin were all taken off of HBO Max on July 1st, only to be replaced by a bunch of animated adventures and the entire collection of Christopher Reeve Superman movies.

Unfortunately, while Justice League and BvS are now streaming in the same place, the first entry into the DCEU is still missing from HBO Max. Man of Steel isn't currently streaming on the service, making the franchise still feel incomplete for fans.

Man of Steel kicked off Snyder's vision for a live-action DC universe when he introduced Henry Cavill as Superman, the first theatrical version of the character since Brandon Routh donned the cape in 2006's Superman Returns. Man of Steel was followed by Batman v Superman, which introduced Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. The film also teased the future Justice League members, played by Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller.

Are you excited to finally watch Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.