The Batman: New Poster From Bill Sienkiewicz Revealed for Batman Day

The Batman got a new poster from Bill Sienkiewicz for Batman Day. Now, the holiday has passed by, but you never turn down art from a legend. The Caped Crusader’s latest film has been getting some key art from numerous famous comics artists. This has been a banner few years for Sienkiewicz as he proved to be a big influence on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and New Mutants. Matt Reeves’ Batman film proved to be very popular at DC FanDome this summer. The director actually talked about the plot and structure of his upcoming picture. Fans were eating it all up as Robert Pattinson’s day in the cowl draws nearer and nearer. Hopefully, the final product can be as striking as the concept art down below.

“One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves began. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he added. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

“That's the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you're doing the right thing, Reeves concluded. “And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It's a, it's been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

