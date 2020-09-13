The Batman: New Poster and Key Art Reveals Updated Look at Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader

✖

The Batman just revealed a new poster and key art at DC FanDome. People got an updated look at what Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader will look like Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie. The details have trickled out very slowly ever since Pattinson was cast. Fans will remember the day the director tweeted out that short video with the Twilight star actually in the Batsuit and how the red clip shook the Internet. Reeves’ interpretation of the costume borrows from a bunch of different sources over the history of the character. From Batman: Zero Year to Long Halloween, there’s a lot of inspiration swirling around in that cowl and cape. But, these kinds of changes were going to be necessary for Pattinson’s version of the Bat to stand out from Ben Affleck or the other actors who came before him.

During the trailer reveal at DC FanDome, Reeves talked about putting his own personal spin on the landmark character. The director was intimately aware that there are certain parts of Batman, that you have to get right.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

“One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves began. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he added. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

“That's the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you're doing the right thing, Reeves concluded. “And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It's a, it's been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

