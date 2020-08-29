The Batman: Christopher Nolan Says Robert Pattinson Never Asked For Advice

✖

The Batman’s Robert Pattinson never asked Christopher Nolan for advice according to the acclaimed director. Tenet’s director knows a thing or two about getting Batman to work on the big screen after helming The Dark Knight trilogy. Well, in some new comments to Singapore’s CNA news, he said that the Twilight star was absolutely professional on the set of the latest Nolan release. There was no way to avoid the news that Pattinson would be the next one to don the cape and cowl. It seemed to be a slam dunk to ask the director of the lucrative previous trilogy for some pointers, but it would seems like the advice was very sparse and not exactly asked for in an upfront way like fans might expect. Still, it sounds like Nolan is absolutely looking forward to whatever the new actor brings to the role of Bruce Wayne.

“He certainly did not ask me for any advice,” Nolan explained. “We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through. But I was thrilled that he was cast, and I think he’ll do an amazing job. I’m really excited to see what he does with that character.”

Director Matt Reeves told the media during DC FanDome, that this take on Batman will be different from what’s come before.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," Reeves explained. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.