New Black Panther 3 Rumor Has Fans Pleading With Marvel, “I Need This to Be True”

Black Panther is undoubtedly one of Marvel’s most successful sub-franchises, in large part thanks to long list of fantastic performances featured in both films. The late great Chadwick Boseman turned T’Challa into a pop culture icon with his graceful combination of strength and class, but he’s far from the only Black Panther actor who deserved plaudits. Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is still one of the greatest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Angela Bassett made a significant impression on viewers as T’Challa’s mother Ramonda. Bassett even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ramonda may have died in that film, but the latest Black Panther 3 rumors indicate audiences will see her again.

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According to The Cosmic Circus, Bassett is reportedly reprising her role as Queen Mother Ramonda in Black Panther 3. It’s said that the Ancestral Plane will be featured prominently in the film, which would explain how Bassett can return. Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans have taken to social media to share reactions to the rumor:

I need this rumor to be true. I’d prefer her resurrected but I’ll take this too. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/btKtoeVXNg — Malikah (@MDNick32) August 11, 2026

Just resurrect her we’ll accept it. https://t.co/a2oYYub63G — jay (@wandanons) August 11, 2026

Bring da whole family back https://t.co/6BJJwqfcyz — Shinigami•Silver (@Nacht_Silver) August 11, 2026

Should have never killed her off https://t.co/5VeBTDPv1d — Tyree B. (@tyreebriggs1) August 11, 2026

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