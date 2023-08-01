Batman: The Brave and the Bold Fan Art Turns Invisible Man Star Into DC Hero

DC Studios has been developing their rebooted DC Universe, which will begin with the James Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy, and they have already found the new Man of Steel in David Corenswet. Now fans have moved their focus to the next major hero: Batman. It was recently revealed that Andy Muschietti will be helming the upcoming The Brave and the Bold film, which will focus on Batman and his son Damian Wayne, a.k.a. Robin. There has been no word on when the film will hit theaters or how far along in the development process it is, but fans are super excited to see who will be playing Batman in the DCU, and one name that fans keep bringing up is The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Although there have been no rumors about anyone playing the DCU's Batman, an artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Jackson-Cohen as the Caped Crusader.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new concept that shows Jackson-Cohen as Batman. In the fan art, The Invisible Man gets a classic look as Batman that would fit in with the DCU. While it is probably really unlikely that the actor will play Batman, it sure is a good look at what the character could look like in the rebooted universe. You can check out the fan art below.

The Boys Star Recently Spoke on Becoming The Brave and the Bold's Batman

Previously, another Batman hopeful came in the form of The Boys star, and he had a lot to say about possibly joining The Brave and the Bold. Jensen Ackles recently appeared at a fan event where he was asked if he was in talks to play Batman in the upcoming DCU reboot, and his answer is pretty great.

"Uh, I don't know. Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you," Ackles recently said. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I wanna do it? Yes. Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something. Look, right now nobody's talking about anything. There's a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I'm good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up."

The Brave and the Bold currently doesn't have a release date. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the DCU's Batman and The Brave and the Bold as we learn them!

What do you think about The Brave and the Bold fan art? Would you want to see The Invisible Man star as Batman or would you prefer someone else? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!