Jensen Ackles Addresses Batman Fancasting for The Brave and the Bold

DC Studios recently released their highly anticipated The Flash movie, and it is set to reboot the DC Universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as DC Studios co-CEOs. Gunn and Safran have already revealed their upcoming movie slate, which features a Superman reboot as well as a Batman reboot for the main DCU. The Flash director Andy Muschietti has already been tapped to helm The Brave and the Bold, and if the former is any indication, he's the right guy for the job. With James Gunn's Superman: Legacy already casting its leading actors, all eyes are on who will play the next Batman in The Brave and the Bold. Some fans have already begun fan casting actors as Batman in the main DCU, and one name keeps coming up: Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys). Ackles recently attended a fan event where he was asked about the fan castings and if he would want to take on the role. You can check out what he said in the video below.

"Uh, I don't know. Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you," Ackles said at a recent fan event. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I wanna do it? Yes. Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something. Look, right now nobody's talking about anything. There's a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I'm good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up."

Jensen Ackles talks about the possibility of him playing Batman. pic.twitter.com/CBjsKAjYpG — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 19, 2023

What would The Brave and the Bold be about?

When The Brave and the Bold was announced, it was revealed to feature Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might even see the addition of other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn revealed at a special event unveiling the DCU slate earlier this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

Who would you want to see as the Caped Crusader in the DCU? Is Jensen Ackles on your list to play Batman in The Brave and the Bold? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!