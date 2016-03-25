Batman v Superman: Zack Snyder Shares New Look at IMAX Remaster

✖

With Zack Snyder's Justice League set to hit HBO Max next spring, DC fans are pretty eager to see what storytelling tricks he still has up his sleeve. Since the confirmation of his cut, Snyder has also hinted that fans will get a chance to revisit one of his earlier installments in the DC Extended Universe, as he is currently working on restoring the IMAX aspect ratio for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In a recent post on Vero, Snyder gave fans a sneak peek of exactly what that will entail, with a small clip of the IMAX ratio of the film's "Knightmare" scene.

While the clip is brief, it's undoubtedly epic, and provides a small hint of what the new take on the film will look like in the larger aspect ratio. Snyder has been a vocal proponent of using the larger IMAX ratio, something that he also carried over into Justice League, and that he hopes fans will eventually get to experience on the big screen with his cut.

"I love the movies, I love the theatrical experience, I'm a huge advocate. If it's possible I would love there to be a theatrical component to Justice League," Snyder said in a recent interview. "It's a little above my pay grade as far as distribution. The reality is the way distribution works, Warner Bros. and HBO Max they have to make deals with all these different territories and there's this super complicated process of how they sell the movie. But barring that and with any kind of luck, in places where maybe HBO Max doesn't exist or something like that, there might be an opportunity to grab some IMAX screens."

"I've said this, it is my ideal and deep dream and hope that we will be able to screen this movie for fans in IMAX," Snyder continued. "Whether it be once or a hundred times I'm not sure, but that is really what I would love to see....It would be after, we would release the movie on HBO Max and then we would take those dedicated few to the big, big, big screen and just go nuts."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will follow six of the DC universe's most powerful heroes joining forces, in an attempt to protect Earth from an extraterrestrial threat. It will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Are you excited to see the remaster of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!