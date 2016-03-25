Batman v Superman Remaster Coming, Says Zack Snyder

✖

Fans are eagerly awaiting Zack Snyder's Justice League which will hit HBO Max in 2021, but it turns out it's not the only one of the director's DC films getting a bit of polish. Snyder revealed on Vero that he and Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3 are working on restoring the IMAX aspect ratio for another of Snyder's films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In the post, Snyder shared two photos showing the difference between the two aspect ratios, telling his fans and followers that by restoring the IMAX aspect ratio "I think you're gonna see a bit more."

The restored IMAX aspect ratio will be just the latest updated look at the 2016 film. An extended cut of the film, dubbed the Ultimate Edition, was released after the film's theatrical debut, adding around 31 minutes of additional footage to the film. That cut serves as the director's cut of the film. The Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was added to HBO Max back in July.

As for Justice League, Snyder also recently shared with his fans and followers a new glimpse at the four-episode Snyder Cut heading to HBO Max next year, giving fans a peek at some of the post production work on the much anticipated release by sharing a look at what appears to be the editing process for the film. Snyder also recently teased the "monochrome" version of Justice League, a black and white version that he's preparing.

"How awesome it is in all of its monochrome glory," Snyder said of the trailer. "For a long time the movie lived with me in what I would call on my computer. And it was the way I watched the movie for two years or whatever, in black and white. Actually, it was black and white that I had to sort of create myself. So, it wasn't as rich as this. And I look forward to coloring the entire movie professionally in a really rich and beautiful monochrome and being able to do all the little tricks, printing tricks that I love. So, we'll see that, I feel like as we develop this, it'll even be even more custom. So that's exciting."

Do you want to see the IMAX aspect ratio of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice restored in a new remaster? Are you looking forward to Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021.