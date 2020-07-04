Zack Snyder Celebrates Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition HBO Max Debut With New Batfleck Image

✖

On Friday, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition came to HBO Max's streaming library. The Ultimate Edition of the film is a more fully realized version of director Zack Snyder's vision. This cut of the film serves as a precursor to Zack Snyder's Justice League's arrival on HBO Max next year. Snyder celebrated the film's appearance on HBO Max by sharing a photo of Ben Affleck as Batman in his apocalyptic (Apokoliptic?) vision from the film. The text on the photo reads, "Of course he's real. He's on HBO Max." You can take a look below.

According to the synopsis of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, which has a runtime of over three hours long, "Fearing the actions of a god-like superhero left unchecked, Gotham City's own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis's most revered, modern-day savior, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it's ever known before."

That Snyder chose to share a photo of Affleck's Batman may spark some conversation among fans. Those fans are already campaigning for Affleck to return as Batman and see his version of a Batman movie realized on HBO Max.

Excited that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is now streaming exclusively on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/9t6L7UBXIH — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 4, 2020

Zack Snyder's Justice League will allow Snyder to complete his version of the Justice League movie. That's something fans have been campaigning to see ever since the film opened in 2017.

"It's exciting for us," Snyder said during a recent podcast appearance. "We're all going to work, digital effects, everyone's excited to put a bow on this thing, so it's pretty fun... We always talked about, 'Maybe in ten years they'll dig it out of the archives.' It's nice like this... I'm super excited, and we couldn't have been happier."

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer in a statement announce Zack Snyder' Justice League.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is now streaming on HBO Max. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.