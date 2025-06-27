This 2023 Film Is a Misunderstood Masterpiece

2023 was a massive year for film. From instant classics like Barbie and Oppenheimer, to indie successes like Anatomy of a Fall, 2023 saw the release of numerous films that will be discussed for years to come. One of the best films of the year, however, is one that rarely gets talked about. Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid is not only a criminally underrated film from 2023, but a misunderstood masterpiece that will stand the test of time. It may not have received great reviews from critics or audiences, but it has every element that is needed to be a sensation for the ages.

Beau is Afraid follows an anxiety-ridden man, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as he goes on a spiritual and metaphysical journey to get home to his mother. At three hours, the film is a shocking, haunting, unforgettable, and sometimes comical depiction of anxiety and trauma that is bound to leave an impact.

Why Beau is Afraid Is a Masterpiece

Although the central premise is simple, the film is anything but. Split into a three-act structure, Beau is Afraid tells a harrowing story of guilt, identity, and life. It delves deep into its characters, utilizing a perfect blend of horror and comedy. Blending horror and comedy is a hard task, but Aster’s attention to detail and understanding of the filmmaking form make for a seamless transition between the two genres.

The film, if stripped of its parts, could also be depicted as a drama. Beau has an extremely complicated relationship with his mother, and a significant part of the film revolves around him coming to terms with this relationship and its impact on his life thus far. Through symbolic imagery and a show-stopping monologue by Patti LuPone, the film effectively portrays generational trauma in an emotionally impactful manner.

Joaquin Phoenix is one of the best actors of his lifetime, and he proves it with his work on Beau is Afraid. The film asks him to do many bizarre things, and he portrays them with incredible empathy. Everything that happens in the film is viewed from Phoenix’s perspective, and his presence alone conveys a great deal about the character and the themes at play. For a film as loaded as Beau is Afraid, it is necessary to have a high-caliber actor at the forefront, and Phoenix was the perfect choice for the role.

Patti LuPone delivers a once-in-a-lifetime performance as Beau’s mom, Mona. The comforting nature she brings, combined with her aggressive undertones, makes for an extremely compelling and nuanced character. A character like this could have easily been portrayed as the stereotypical stern parent, but LuPone adds so much gravitas and strength that it brings the character to life. Her omission from the Best Supporting Actress category at the Oscars was one of the year’s biggest snubs.

Ari Aster is an expert at crafting images that are simultaneously beautiful and horrifying, and Beau is Afraid is no exception. Utilizing IMAX technology, the film employs its wide angles and aspect ratio changes to convey a large scope. Doing so allowed for enhanced scare sequences and countless poignant images. Its vast use of color made every frame interesting to look at, even if the most heinous thing is happening. No matter what was happening in the story, Aster made sure that the cinematography was always giving something worth remembering.

Beau is Afraid Is What Films Are Missing These Days

Beau is Afraid has some of the most jarring images ever put to screen, and even with its inclusion of aspects like giant penis monsters, it still finds ways to relate to the audience. The first hour in particular is a straight satire of modern-day anxieties. From simple tasks like going to the store or calling a parent, Aster illustrates how anxiety can impact the most mundane aspects of life.

Easily the standout scene of the film, as well as one of the best scenes of the decade, is an animated sequence involving the life and future of Beau. The animation is gorgeous, but the sound design and storytelling are the true standouts of the sequence. The sensual sound does an incredible job of drawing the audience into the visuals, using ominous sound effects to convey a mysterious tone. The scene tells the story of Beau’s life, heavy on emotion and conveying many of the film’s themes, including loss and trauma that take hold of the protagonist.

Beau is Afraid is not the disappointment that the box office may indicate; it’s a meticulously crafted film from A24, and precisely what the film industry is missing. There are too many safe and redundant films coming out that fail to captivate the audience beneath the surface. Audiences need more bold, audacious, and original movies to keep the industry alive. Sequels and franchise films may be financially worth it, but films like Beau is Afraid will stand the test of time.

Beau is Afraid is available to stream on Max and rent on VOD.