10 Movie Twists That Are Obvious From the Beginning

There’s nothing like the feeling of being surprised by a good plot twist in a movie. Often, a simple, sudden turn that completely changes the perception of the story becomes the highlight of the film. However, this technique isn’t always as clever as writers hope. In many cases, the films themselves give away too many clues about what’s to come, leaving the audience on edge long before the final reveal. Whether through forced dialogue, exaggerated symbolism, or simply a weak and predictable narrative structure, some surprises lose their impact within the first few minutes. That doesn’t mean these are bad movies, but they fail in the one area they promised to master: Mystery.

Here are 10 movies that tried to shock with twists but, in practice, were too easy to predict from the start, perhaps underestimating the intelligence of the viewer. Naturally, spoilers ahead.

1) Don’t Worry Darling

A central twist that, although ambitious, was heavily criticized for its flawed execution. Don’t Worry Darling presents a very interesting plot, and while it attempts to give clues along the way, the use of obvious visual metaphors and references to works like The Truman Show and The Stepford Wives, for example, made the film’s ending unsurprising. Alice (Florence Pugh) noticing flaws in reality and the entire core of female characters prioritizing being perfect and submissive wives could have been better developed to hide the truth until the end. Also, the lack of adequate character development and coherent explanations for the events within the simulation contributed to the feeling that the twist was poorly executed, leaving the audience with more questions than answers.

2) Shutter Island

Shutter Island is one of the most talked-about films when it comes to plot twists. While some consider it totally unpredictable, the truth is that more attentive viewers can pick up on the twist from the beginning: Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) is actually the patient Andrew Laeddis. One of the key clues is Chuck (Mark Ruffalo), who shows a surprising lack of familiarity with basic federal agent procedures, like handling a gun, which suggests he’s not who he claims to be. Besides, the casting of a renowned actor in a seemingly secondary role raised suspicions about the character’s true identity. These visual and narrative hints throughout the film led many viewers to anticipate the twist long before the final reveal.

3) The Tourist

In The Tourist, the plot revolves around Frank Tupelo (Johnny Depp), a math teacher who becomes involved with Elise Clifton-Ward (Angelina Jolie) during a trip. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that Frank is actually Alexander Pearce, a wanted criminal who underwent plastic surgery to change his appearance. This is where the issue of casting comes into play again to help us figure it out – Depp playing the role of an “ordinary man” already suggested that his character would have a more significant role. In addition, the generic narrative of spies and switched identities, alongside the film’s reliance on clichés of the genre, made it easy for the audience to connect the dots ahead of time. This, combined with the lack of chemistry between the protagonists, results in a film that fails to deliver the impact it could have had.

4) The Sixth Sense

Another much-discussed film in this context is The Sixth Sense. This classic had a profound impact on some viewers, but like Shutter Island, subtle clues are hinted at from the very beginning. Of course, this can be a common issue with films that share this type of plot, but the truth is, some things could have been developed better to maintain the mystery. After being shot in the opening scene, Malcolm (Bruce Willis) appears months later without any scars or mention of the incident, which naturally raises suspicions about his survival. He also interacts exclusively with Cole (Haley Joel Osment) and seems to be ignored by other characters, including his wife, which indicate his spectral condition.

5) Midsommar

Midsommar is a fan-favorite psychological horror movie, but from the outset, it’s clear that the remote Swedish community isn’t just a normal one that will leave the protagonist Dani (Florence Pugh), her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor), and their friends in peace. Her transformation into the “Queen of May” and her decision to sacrifice Christian becomes predictable the moment they arrive, precisely because of the ideology revealed behind the cult and the dysfunctional dynamic between the couple – the lack of emotional support and empathy already suggested a breakup. On top of that, elements such as the community’s overly welcoming behavior towards Dani and her boyfriend’s increasing alienation reinforced the feeling that she would eventually find a new “home” among the locals.

6) Identity

Sometimes a movie has such a predictable script that it’s annoying, and that was the case with Identity. The suspense revolves around ten strangers trapped in an isolated motel during a storm, being murdered one by one by a mysterious killer. Although this premise is kind of intriguing, many considered the plot twist too predictable and poorly executed. The movie provides obvious clues from the outset, such as the introduction of Malcolm Rivers (Pruitt Taylor Vince) in parallel scenes, suggesting that the events are not real. Furthermore, the revelation that all the deaths and interactions are internal manifestations of a single mind led some to feel that everything built up throughout the story was invalidated, which makes the viewing experience less than satisfying.

7) Knives Out

The problem with the whodunit genre is that, even though it’s a classic, it can be predictable if poorly executed or simply difficult to pull off due to the viewer’s prior knowledge and preparation. Knives Out is highly praised for its story and performances, but the revelation that Ransom (Chris Evans) was the real bad guy ended up not being a surprise. His entrance into the plot and his behavior raised early suspicions about his guilt. Also, the decision to reveal part of the mystery early on by showing Marta (Ana de Armas) seemingly involved in Harlan’s (Christopher Plummer) death diverted the audience’s attention but also reduced the impact of the final twist. The film is certainly entertaining and stylish, but the ending ultimately didn’t have the effect that was ideally expected for the genre.

8) Mission Impossible – Fallout

Perhaps Mission: Impossible – Fallout (and the whole franchise) is, in fact, more about action. In yet another assignment, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team are trying to prevent a nuclear attack planned by a terrorist organization. They end up teaming up with August Walker (Henry Cavill), a CIA agent assigned to monitor Hunt’s actions. The big twist comes when it is revealed that Walker is actually John Lark, the real villain behind the terrorist plot. However, the predictability of this lies in the fact that Walker exhibits suspicious and antagonistic behavior from his first appearance – it is impossible not to doubt his loyalty. It’s a shame, considering that it compromises the narrative tension expected in a spy thriller.

9) The Village

From the very beginning, The Village has subtle clues that indicate the story takes place in modern times, not in the 19th century as expected. The plot twist was supposed to reveal that the creatures inhabiting the forest are actually members of the community themselves, dressed in scary costumes to keep the protagonists within the village limits, but this twist falls flat. The “Elders” have locked black boxes containing photographs and old newspaper clippings, clearly suggesting a connection to the recent past. Other than that, the absence of elderly people in the community and the lack of real fear of the creatures signal that there is something strange about the dynamics of the village. This, combined with the artificial atmosphere and even the peculiar behavior of the characters, makes everything seem premeditated and ultimately disappointing.

10) The Others

It’s not always easy to write a script without giving anything away, as the entire narrative needs to be coherent and lead to an understandable conclusion. However, The Others is another example of how certain details need to be revised to make the film’s plot twist more effective. The idea that Grace (Nicole Kidman) and her children were dead was surprising to some, but there were already hints of this throughout the film in the behavior of the characters. For instance, Grace’s insistence on keeping the house dark and the fact that she never interacted with other people outside the house were subtle clues. The gothic atmosphere and the emphasis on themes like mourning and loss also reinforced the idea that the story could be an allegory about accepting death, therefore making the twist feel more predictable.