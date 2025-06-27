8 Year Old Horror Movie Crowned Best Of The Century By 500 Actors & Directors (Are They Right?)

Now that we’re 25 years into the 21st century, film fans have been reflecting on the best the medium has had to offer since the dawn of the new millennium. Recently, The New York Times got in on the action by polling over 500 “filmmakers, stars and influential film fans” to determine the 100 greatest films released this century so far. As one would expect, the full list is an eclectic collection of titles, featuring everything from massive studio blockbusters, indie darlings, and anything in between. The horror genre received a lot of love in the voting, as Jordan Peele’s Get Out ranked No. 8 on the list.

This means that Get Out is considered to be the best horror film of the century according to the poll results. Other horror-flavored titles that placed on the list include Black Swan (No. 81) and Under the Skin (No. 69). The full list is now available to check out on the official New York Times Website.

Released in February 2017, Get Out quickly became a phenomenon. Earning universal acclaim thanks to Peele’s sharp screenplay and strong performances from the cast, the film grossed $255.7 million worldwide against a $4.5 million production budget. Get Out was widely considered to be one of the best films of the year and earned numerous accolades. It was nominated for four Oscars, with Peele winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Its other Oscar nods were Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya).

The success of Get Out established Peele as one of the most unique and gifted cinematic storytellers of his generation. Since Get Out, he has directed Us and Nope, which have both been well-received box office hits. Peele is currently developing his fourth feature; it’s currently scheduled for release in October 2026 and Peele believes it could be his favorite film that he’s made.

There’s been no shortage of great horror films released so far this century (including several that were not on The New York Times‘ list), but people would be hard-pressed to argue against Get Out‘s placement on the rankings. The film’s balance of horror, dark comedy, and insightful social commentary is a strong combination that makes it among the best the genre has to offer. Like any great genre film, Get Out holds a mirror to larger society and explores real-world topics through an entertaining lens. Taking cues from The Twilight Zone and other important touchstones, Get Out uses its high concept to deliver more than just general horror thrills. Peele’s touch and storytelling approach helped it transcend genre to become something truly special.

Get Out might hold this distinction for a long time. It was such a perfect storm that it will be difficult for any horror film to top it — even one that manages to offer an irresistible combination of gory kills, clever wit, and compelling food for thought. This isn’t to say that there won’t be anything that rivals Get Out for the rest of this century — 75 years is a long time — but it’s hard to see Get Out being unseated any time soon. Unless Peele’s next film really is as great as he’s teasing.