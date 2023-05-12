Beetlejuice 2 Cast Adds Marvel's Willem Dafoe

Warner Bros. Pictures recently revealed during their CinemaCon panel that they were working on a sequel to one of their most iconic films, Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice 2 will bring back Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, and Tim Burton is returning to direct the film. Not much is known about the sequel, but Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux have both joined the film in specific roles. The Beetlejuice sequel is currently in production despite the current WGA strike, and they're slowly adding new cast members. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel's Willem Dafoe has joined the cast of Beetlejuice 2. Although plot details are being kept confidential, Dafoe is said to be playing a law enforcement officer in the afterlife.

Tim Burton Has Been Teasing a Beetlejuice Sequel for Quite Sometime

When asked about a possible Beetlejuice 2 back in October, Burton told Deadline that "nothing is out of the question."

"I only know if I'm making a film when I'm actually on the set shooting," Burton teased of the sequel to his 1988 cult classic that also starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis. "I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements. I am working on ideas and things but it's all very early days. We'll set how it goes. How's that for a none answer?"

Composer Danny Elfman Recently Teased Returning for Beetlejuice 2

Danny Elfman recently shared the information with Deadline, with the outlet also noting that the script is expected to be written by Wednesday's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, while also claiming that Burton and original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are expected to return. Jenna Ortega is reportedly set to play the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz.

"I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

What do you think about Willem Dafoe joining the cast of Beetlejuice 2? Are you excited to see the Marvel star in the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!