Beetlejuice 2 Confirmed to Be in Development by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures has seemingly confirmed that Beetlejuice 2 is in development during its Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon. ComicBook.com is on hand for the big movie convention taking place at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, where a number of high-profile films will be previewed. Warner Bros. has a rather large presence at CinemaCon, and fans will surely be excited about some of the announcements, trailers, and first-looks planned by the studio. While there is understandable excitement over the newly-formed DC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures is also going back to its past with a sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice, which is evident from a logo shown at CinemaCon.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is live at the Warner Bros. Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2023. The panel kicked off just after 10:00 am PT with Warner Bros. executives taking the stage to the tune of "Barbie Girl," with pink suits on. They promise Warner Bros. will remain the home for the best actors and filmmakers with a strong commitment to theatrical releases. A sizzle reel looks back at 100 years of films from Warner Bros. before looking to the future, with footage from films like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, Blue Beetle, Barbie, Furiosa, and more. Logos for Superman: Legacy, The Batman Part II, and Beetlejuice 2 are among many to wrap up the montage.

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Rumored for Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega could go from the Addams Family to the Deetzes. The Wednesday star reportedly has an offer to play the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2, The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider reports. According to Sneider, the long-in-the-works follow-up to director Tim Burton's 1988 Beetlejuice is "finally a go" with Burton reuniting with original cast members Michael Keaton as "bio-exorcist" Betelgeuse, Ryder as goth girl Lydia, and Catherine O'Hara as Lydia's step-mother, Delia Deetz. In February 2022, The Ankler's Hollywood Transom newsletter reported that the Beetlejuice sequel was in motion with Brad Pitt's Plan B producing.

Ortega rose to fame as the lead of the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle before joining Netflix's stalker-thriller You. Most famously, she starred as Wednesday Addams in the Burton-directed and produced Wednesday for Netflix and as Tara Carpenter in 2022's Scream, a role she reprises in Scream VI.

Asked about a Beetlejuice 2 in an October interview, Burton told Deadline that "nothing is out of the question."

"I only know if I'm making a film when I'm actually on the set shooting," Burton teased of the sequel to his 1988 cult classic that also starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis. "I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements. I am working on ideas and things but it's all very early days. We'll set how it goes. How's that for a none answer?"