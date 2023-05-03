Beetlejuice Composer Danny Elfman Teases His Return for Sequel

After decades of rumors about such a project, last week saw the official reveal that a sequel to Beetlejuice was on the horizon, and while details about what figures from the original Tim Burton movie would be returning, composer Danny Elfman recently implied that he would be making a comeback. Elfman shared the information with Deadline, with the outlet also noting that the script is expected to be written by Wednesday's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, while also claiming that Burton and original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are expected to return. Jenna Ortega is reportedly set to play the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz.

"I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

While he was the titular character, Keaton's Beetlejuice had much less screen time in the 1988 film than his costars, but by playing the "Ghost with the Most," he'll be able to recreate his signature look much more easily.

In response to people wondering how Keaton could return to that world, Elfman noted, "I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one.'"

He added, "It's perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael. I mean, he's still like really fit and really active and really on it. And with the Beetlejuice makeup, I can't even imagine it's going to look like he's changed practically at all. So, I can't wait for that."

One of the most talked-about projects of 2022 was Wednesday, with Burton having developed the spinoff decades after initially being rumored for a The Addams Family film. It's possible that, given the success of that outing, Burton may have considered returning to other worlds that he had seemingly left behind, especially those that blend together comedy, whimsy, and the macabre.

Stay tuned for details on Beetlejuice 2.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!