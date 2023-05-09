Beetlejuice 2 Official 2024 Release Date Announced

Following news that the sequel was finally happening, Warner Bros. Pictures has officially announced the Beetlejuice 2 release date. In a surprise move, the Tim Burton-directed sequel is set to arrive in less than two years with Warner Bros. scheduling it for a September 6th, 2024 release date. Not only will Michael Keaton return to play the titular ghost with the most, he'll be joined by returning cast-members Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Lydia's step-mother, Delia Deetz. They'l also be joined by Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams herself, Jenna Ortega, who will reportedly play Lydia's daughter.

Beetlejuice 2 has been a project with many iterations over the years, but this latest attempt seems to be the one that's actually going to happen. When Beetlejuice 2 is released in September of next year the film will arrive 36 years after the release of the first movie, which debuted in March of 1988. As of this writing only one other movie is scheduled for that date, Marvel Studios' Blade remake, but with production on hold who can say if Blade will hit that release date. Warner Bros. annoucning that Beetlejuice 2 is also on that date might be them planting a flag they're confident Marvel Studios can't hit.

This is a developing story it will be updated.